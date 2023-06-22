media release: Capital City Theatre, Madison’s professional regional musical theatre company, is thrilled to announce their 2023-2023 season. Tickets are on sale now at www.Overture.org for Shining in Misery – A King Size Parody, Disney’s Newsies and You Shine: 10 Years of Find Your Light

Disney’s Newsies is coming to Overture Center June 22-25, 2023. Set in New York City in 1899 and inspired by the true story of the Newsboys Strike, Disney’s Newsies is an ebullient, joyful, and entertaining musical capturing the strength that young people have when they join together and stand up against injustice. With a funny, poignant book by Harvey Feirstein and stunning music by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman — including the show-stopping “Seize the Day,” power ballad “Santa Fe,” and lovely new songs like Katherine’s “Watch What Happens” — Disney’s Newsies is a classic with the power to inspire. Directed and choreographed by Parker Esse, Capital City Theatre’s Disney Newsies features music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Jack Feldman. Disney Newsies is based on the Disney film written by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White, and originally produced on Broadway by Disney Theatrical Productions. Disney’s Newsies tickets start at $45.

7:30 pm on 6/22-24 and 2 pm, 6/24-25.