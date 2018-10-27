Displaced Horizons

Press release: Bassist Rob Lundberg (Nestle, JOBS) brings a group of adventurous improvising musicians to town to perform as part of a multimedia art installation that focuses on water infrastructures’ socio-cultural and historical complexities. In addition to Rob, the band includes saxophonist Chris Jonas (Anthony Braxton, Cecil Taylor); Cory Wright (Vinny Golia, Yusef Lateef) on clarinet, bass clarinet, and alto flute; guitarist John Dieterich (Deerhoof); and Ryan Packard (Fonema Consort, Nestle) on drums, vibraphone, and accordion. 7:00 PM, Gallery 7, Room 7240 (7 th Floor), UW Humanities Building , 455 North Park Street. Free admission.