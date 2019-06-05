Disrupt Madison

The Sylvee 20 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Disrupt Madison 4.0 is a night of rapid-fire talks from experts and professionals from diverse educational and functional backgrounds. Each speaker has 5 minutes, 20 slides rotating at 15 seconds each to present their unique perspective on the world of work, future of work, emerging HR technology and/or digital transformation.

This year’s talk topics include empathy in the workplace, Artificial Intelligence, Employee Experience, People Analytics, Automation, Blockchain, and many more!

Speaker Lineup

Alec Shaw, Co-Founder of Euphrates: AI, Human Ethics & Open-Source Software”

Andrew Bohacek, HRIS Manager at Duluth Trading Company: Wrestlin’ Analytics: Main Event Storytelling”

Amanda Daering, CEO of Newance: Connection is a Magnet”

Manny Lara, Director and HR Business Partner for Aurora Healthcare: The Renaissance’ of Healthcare Delivery”

Quentin Allums, CEO of Urban Misfit Ventures: “Stop Trying to Build Your Personal Brand”

Angela Nino, CEO of Empathetic Workplace: Empathy Cocktail”

Kristin Strunk, Organizational Development Manager at Harley Davidson: “Inputs to a Smart Organization”

Takeyla Benton, Creator and Founder of We Write Too: Meaningful Mentoring in the Digital Era”

William Reilly, Founder of Impulse Car Share: Destination Disruption: Workplace Transportation 2.0″

Sheri St. Marie, Broker/Owner of Storylane Properties: Humanistic Digital Tattoos”

The Sylvee 20 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
