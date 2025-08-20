District 11 Book Club

from Ald. Bill Tishler's blog: Last fall, the Sequoya Library showcased the work of local artist and cartographer Stephen Kennedy. His creative and thought-provoking maps invite viewers to see Madison from new perspectives. Among the maps, one called 15 Minute City really stood out to me. It illustrated areas of Madison where residents live within a 15-minute walk of key amenities like parks, schools, health clinics, transit, shops, and grocery stores. What caught my attention was that, in addition to downtown, part of District 11—specifically the University Hill Farms neighborhood—also met the criteria for a 15-minute city. That discovery sparked my interest and led me to explore the concept further.

One of the most insightful books I found was Shrink the City: The 15-Minute Urban Experiment and the Cities of the Future by Natalie Whittle, republished in 2024 by The Experiment. At just 158 pages and written in a clear, engaging style, the book explores the growing global movement to reimagine cities so that essential services are within a short walk or bike ride. Whittle highlights how the 15-minute city model is being adopted around the world and what it means for building more inclusive, sustainable, and livable communities.

In many ways, Madison is already moving in this direction. Our city benefits from a well-established network of bike paths, neighborhood parks, libraries, local schools, and vibrant farmers’ markets. But Shrink the City also challenges us to think beyond our current successes: How can we extend these benefits to every neighborhood—not just downtown or the near west side? How do we grow while preserving affordability and access? And how can smart planning support a more compact, people-centered city?

As Madison continues to evolve, Shrink the City offers a timely and inspiring framework for thinking about how we design our neighborhoods, navigate our city, and support a high quality of life for all residents, regardless of their ZIP code.

I hope you’ll consider joining me for the next District 11 Book Club gathering on Wednesday, August 20, from 7:15 to 8:30 PM in the main meeting room at the Sequoya Library. We’ll be discussing Shrink the City with fellow residents and community leaders. A limited number of copies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the library’s Ask Desk. This informal, public event is open to everyone—and even if you haven’t finished the book, I encourage you to join the conversation.