from Ald. Bill Tishler's blog:

Dear Neighbors,

I invite all District 11 residents to attend an in-person Town Hall on Monday, July 7 at the Sequoya Library from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm to discuss the 2026 City Budget and the recently introduced 2025 Housing Forward proposal. This proposal, presented to the Common Council on June 17, is currently scheduled for a final vote on July 15—a quick turnaround for a set of significant citywide policy changes.

This District 11 Town Hall is an opportunity for community members to ask questions, share comments, and express concerns in an open setting with an emphasis on listening and dialogue. I hope you’ll be able to join the conversation.

Ahead of the July 7th Town Hall, I encourage you to review background materials and videos related to the 2026 budget and the Housing Forward ordinance changes. I’ve compiled a list of online resources, including links to upcoming events:

the Citywide Public Information Meeting: Housing Forward Proposals on July 2, at 6:00 PM. I updated this blog post to include a link to the video recording of the public information meeting. A direct link to the one hour video is: https://media.cityofmadison.com/mediasite/Showcase/madison-city-channel/Presentation/8d09e0a3ad0f4b98aefb1b7696d405a41d

and the Plan Commission meetings also scheduled for July 7 at 5:30 PM, where you can register to speak.

There will be additional opportunities to engage in future discussions on the budget and other policy matters, including when the final capital and operating budget comes before the Common Council this fall. Your input is especially meaningful to me, and I encourage you to stay involved and make your voice heard.

Best,

Bill