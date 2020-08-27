ONLINE: District 12 Community Meeting

A message from Alder Syed Abbas:

Dear Neighbors,

Between yesterday and today, I received many emails and phone calls from you regarding a recent shooting that happened in District 12 in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue.

The amount of gun violence in Madison that is plaguing our streets this year - we have never seen this before, and it is deeply concerning to me. There are several properties in Eken Park and on the Northside where drug-related activities have been happening in recent years. The MPD has been aware of those locations and activities; they are working hard to address the violence.

In light of the recent shooting in District 12, I am hosting a public safety meeting with Captain Brian Ackeret of the MPD to provide us details about the MPD's plans and strategies to protect Madisonians' lives and to address your questions and concerns.

The virtual meeting is this Thursday from 6 PM to 7 PM. To join the Zoom meeting please use this link below.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85494545476?pwd=c0hYYlNESWU3RjI5L2tIWGNwcm1ldz09

Also, I will encourage you, if you can, to send me your questions in advance of the meeting.

Thanks.

Syed