District 12 Community Meeting

A message from Alder Syed Abbas:

I would like to invite you to an informational session regarding the City’s proposal to buy the Oscar Mayer site to use for a Madison Metro bus garage. The City Transportation Director will share information about the project and future plans.City Economic Development, Deputy Mayor Leslie Orrantia and Oscar Mayer Special Area Planning consultants will be there to answer your questions. As your alder and as this is in our district, I would like to hear your concerns and comments about the proposal.

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Time: 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Where: Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive

Room: Community Room 1