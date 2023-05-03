media release: The public information meeting for District 12 Sidewalk Replacement Program has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m., May 3, 2023, via Zoom. Registration prior is required.

The Annual Sidewalk Replacement Program was created to identify and repair defects (cracks, broken sections, offsets creating trip hazards, ponding/icing issues) throughout the City, rotating through the alder districts on a 10-year cycle.

In 2023, the Sidewalk Replacement Program will be performing work within Aldermanic Districts 12 and 18.

Sidewalk sections marked with white arrows or X’s are designated for replacement. Sidewalk sections with tripping hazards, marked with a pink line across the joint and a white ‘C’, are designated for saw cutting. Separate contracts are bid for the replacement and the saw cutting.

April 5, 2023 Public Information Meeting Registration

District 18 Map pdf

District 12 Map pdf

Criteria for Replacement of Public Sidewalk and Curb and Gutter doc

Care and Restoration of Disturbed Turf Areas - Brochure pdf

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please call Bill McGlynn of the Engineering Division at 608-266-4537.

Si necesita un intérprete, un traductor, materiales en formatos alternativos u otros arreglos para acceder a este servicio, actividad o programa, comuníquese inmediatamente al número de teléfono que figura a continuación.

Yog tias koj xav tau ib tug neeg txhais lus, ib tug neeg txhais ntawv, cov ntaub ntawv ua lwm yam los sis lwm cov kev pab kom siv tau qhov kev pab, kev ua num los sis kev pab cuam no, thov hu rau tus xov tooj hauv qab no tam sim no.