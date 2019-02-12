District 15 Alder Candidates Forum

Google Calendar - District 15 Alder Candidates Forum - 2019-02-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - District 15 Alder Candidates Forum - 2019-02-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - District 15 Alder Candidates Forum - 2019-02-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - District 15 Alder Candidates Forum - 2019-02-12 19:00:00

Lakeview Moravian Church 3565 Tulane Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: There is a planned forum for the 3 Common Council Candidates for District 15 on Tuesday February 12 at 7pm at Lakeview Moravian Church ( 3565 Tulane Ave, Madison, WI 53714 ), co-hosted by Glendale Neighborhood Association, Eastmorland Community Association and Lake Edge Neighborhood residents.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2148379761885409/

Info
Lakeview Moravian Church 3565 Tulane Ave, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Politics & Activism
Google Calendar - District 15 Alder Candidates Forum - 2019-02-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - District 15 Alder Candidates Forum - 2019-02-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - District 15 Alder Candidates Forum - 2019-02-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - District 15 Alder Candidates Forum - 2019-02-12 19:00:00