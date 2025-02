media release: Alder forum between the two candidates for Madison's 16th District: Sean O'Brien and Kim Richman. The candidates will answer questions critical to the district and to the city.

For more information please email East Side Progressives at MadisonProgressives@gmail.com To register visit our website https:// eastsideprogressives. wordpress.com/calendar/

Or at: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/ 1BM9LrvhQ4qP53-e9MRN5g