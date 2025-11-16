District 17 State Senate Candidate Forum

media release: Let's stop letting our future be determined for us by the powers that be. Real change starts from the grassroots, and it starts with people getting engaged.

Wisconsin's 17th Senate District is newly competitive with redrawn electoral maps, making it a swing district in a swing state, likely to have an outsized impact on the politics of our entire state. Let's make our voices heard in picking the right candidate - someone who can help lead us out of the political cesspool we have been living in.

Brix will be hosting a candidate forum for the Democratic candidates involved in this race, with participants including Lisa White, Sam Rikkers, and Corrine Hendrickson. Many folks are eager to reshape the Democratic Party. Engaging with candidates, hearing their perspectives, asking questions, and sharing thoughts and concerns is a great way to start.

This event is free and open to the public, and it is part of our Reimagine Resistance event series. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the bar.

HOSTS: Brix Cider, Mount Horeb Area Progressive Trolls and Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP)