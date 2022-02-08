ONLINE: District 18 Community Meeting

From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

Welcome to District 18! Every 10 years, City of Madison Alder districts are redrawn when the new census is complete. As the boundaries change, I have the pleasure of representing new constituents. Your home is now in District 18 and I am now your representative on the Madison Common Council. I look forward to representing you. Please join me for a virtual community meet & greet Today, February 8, 2022 at 6:00PM. If you have questions or concerns about district or city matters, I can be always reached at district18@cityofmadison.com or at 608-571-7342.

You can join the virtual community meet and greet by using this link: https://bit.ly/3HYUqHJ

Thank you and hope to see you this evening!

Alder Charles Myadze