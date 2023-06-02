District 18 Metro Transit Redesign

From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

The Metro Transit Network Redesign will go into effect Sunday, June 11, 2023. This includes completely NEW Metro routes, maps and schedules. I invite the community of District 18 to attend the D18 Metro Transit Redesign Public Information Meeting, for an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about Metro Transit Network Redesign and the changes that impact you the most. This public information meeting will take place on Friday, June 2, 6-7PM, at Warner Park Community Recreation Center (WPCRC), Community Rooms 1,2,3, 1625 Northport Dr. Madison, WI 53704. Metro staff will be in attendance and will talk about the new ride guides, schedule changes, planning your trip, and the new mobile application. There will also be handouts and information to take with you to help you navigate your new route! If you have questions leading up to the meeting, please contact me, Alder Charles Myadze by email, district18@cityofmadison.com or by phone, (608) 571-7342.