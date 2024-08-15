District 18 Neighborhood Meeting

From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

Dear Neighbors,

I wanted to inform you about an important redevelopment proposal in our district. Northshore Rentals LLC is planning to redevelop the property at 2001 Londonderry Drive. The current vacant bank building would be demolished to make way for a new, four-story multifamily apartment building.

This proposed development would include 105 residential units, ranging from studios to two-bedroom apartments, along with 109 enclosed parking stalls for residents.

To ensure that everyone in our community has a chance to learn more and share their thoughts, we’ve scheduled a virtual neighborhood meeting on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 6 pm. You can join the meeting using your computer, smartphone, or tablet, or simply listen in via telephone.

Click here to join the meeting via Zoom

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me at district18@cityofmadison.com or call me at 608-571-7342.

Looking forward to hearing from you and seeing you at the meeting!

Best regards,

Charles Myadze

Alder, District 18