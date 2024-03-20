District 19 Sidewalk Replacement

media release: The Annual Sidewalk Replacement Program was created to identify and repair defects (cracks, broken sections, offsets creating trip hazards, ponding/icing issues) throughout the City, rotating through the alder districts on a 10-year cycle.

In 2024, the Sidewalk Replacement Program will be performing work within Aldermanic Districts 11 and 19.

Dist 11 Map_Final.pdf

Dist 19 Map_Final.pdf

A public information meeting is scheduled for District 19 Sidewalk Repairs for 5:30 p.m., March 20, 2024, via Zoom. Registration prior is required. District 11 public information meeting has not been scheduled yet.

Sidewalk sections marked with white arrows or X’s are designated for replacement. Sidewalk sections with tripping hazards, marked with a pink line across the joint and a white ‘C’, are designated for saw cutting. Separate contracts are bid for the replacement and the saw cutting.

Each cycle focuses on different districts. In 2024, sidewalk sections will be repaired and replaced throughout Aldermanic Districts 11 & 19.