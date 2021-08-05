District 2 Neighborhood Meeting

from Alder Patrick Heck's blog:

On Thursday, August 5 starting at 7pm, I will host a virtual neighborhood meeting to kick off Tenney-Lapham's consideration of the proposed redevelopment of a portion of the 1100 block of E. Washington (between N. Ingersoll and N. Few Streets). The Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra proposes to redevelop a portion of that block that includes the parcels currently owned by the Avenue Club and its parking lots. The Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association will be forming a steering committee for the project after the Aug. 5 meeting. From what I understand, the development team will have initial building renderings and a more developed concept compared to their June 24 presentation.

The registration link for the August 5 meeting is www.cityofmadison.com/MeetingAug5WYSO. I will post a link to the recorded meeting next week if you are unable to attend.