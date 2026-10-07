District 6 Neighborhood Meeting

From Ald. Davy Mayer's blog:

Please join me this Thursday, October 8 from 6-8pm at Christ Presbyterian Church (944 E Gorham St) to learn about and discuss Big Top Events' renovation proposal for Breese Stevens Field.

Big Top Events has had a contract with the city of Madison to operate Breese Stevens Field since 2015. Big Top has proposed $8 million in privately-funded capital improvements for 2027, including stormwater management and construction of a permanent stage, new locker room and concessions spaces, and permanent artist facilities. The plan alters a portion of the landmark stonewall to allow semi-trucks into the stadium. In 2026, Big Top was approved to host up to 12 concerts and hosted 4. This proposal would increase the concert cap to 14 shows in 2027, hitting 20 shows in 2030 and remaining at that level for the 21-year agreement.