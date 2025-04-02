District 6 Neighborhood Meeting

media release: In 2019, the Salvation Army received approval from the city to demolish the existing shelter at 630 E. Washington Avenue and build a new women’s and family shelter and an affordable housing project. The housing project proceeded to completion and occupancy, and the Salvation Army is now proposing to move forward with revised plans for the shelter along E. Washington Avenue, which will be built in two phases.

Join me, city planning staff, and the Salvation Army for a virtual neighborhood meeting to hear more about the revised plans for the shelter scheduled for Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 6:30pm. You will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback. You can join the virtual meeting using your computer, smartphone, or tablet or listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering at www.cityofmadison.com/MeetingApril2EWashington.

If you need an interpreter, translator, materials in alternate formats or

other accommodations to access this service, activity or program,

please call 608-266-4071 at least three business days prior to the meeting.