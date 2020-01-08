District 6 Neighborhood Meeting

press release: Neighborhood meeting Wednesday, January 8, at 7:15 pm, at Wil-Mar where we will hear about Austin Carl's proposal to open Canopy at 924 Williamson Street, formerly Prism, and his application for a Visual & Performing Arts License and a Class B Liquor & Beer License. Canopy would be a coffee shop with food service during the day and a bar/nightclub with live entertainment such as bands and DJs at night.

UPDATE: Mr. Carl’s plans to remodel the upstairs into a classroom area where people could take dance, fitness, and other classes and open an outside patio are not being requested at this time. After consulting with the City Zoning Administrator, Mr. Carl’s has reduced the requested capacity of the establishment to 296 (Prism’s capacity) from 375. The proposed hours of operations are 8am-12am Sunday through Tuesday; 8am-1am on Wednesday; and 8am-2am Thursday-Saturday. Mr. Carl’s has indicated to me the night club will operate Thursday - Saturday nights only.The Alcohol License Review Committee will consider his application at its January 15 meeting. If approved, the license would be considered at the Common Council meeting of February 4.