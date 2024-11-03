media release: A celebration of the biggest hits by the greatest DIVAS in pop music history! Three female singers with powerhouse voices sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history. Spanning four decades of chart topping hits from the 1960s through the 1990s, Divas3 covers hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer and many more! Individual members of the group are known best for their starring roles in shows on the Las Vegas Strip, on Broadway and national tours, and the famed tv show American Idol. Together as a group, Divas3 has headlined hotels and casinos throughout their hometown of Las Vegas, performing arts centers across the United States, and luxury cruise ships worldwide.

Three voices…four decades…ALL DIVA: it’s DIVAS3!

Adults $45

Students $10