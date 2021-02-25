ONLINE: Diversifying Your Garden Design

press release: A Gardener's Call

January - May 2021, Thursdays, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Plants, animals, and microbes have an essential role to fill in our gardens. As gardeners, we have a responsibility to recognize and respect all beings’ contributions to healthy garden ecosystems. If we listen to life’s call, we can nurture gardens that provide for all members of the garden community. Join us for a special 5-part lecture series to learn how we can support all life in the garden - creating spaces where all life belongs.

Lectures include: 60-minute presentation on ZOOM, followed by 30 minute Q&A with the presenter.

February 25: Diversifying your Garden Design

Presented by Fergus Garrett, head gardener at Great Dixter, and Chief Executive of the Great Dixter Charitable Trust.

Join us for a unique opportunity to hear Fergus Garrett, head gardener at Great Dixter in Northiam, England and holder of the Royal Horticulture Society Victoria Medal of Honour, discuss how to combine plants of differing habit or habits, allowing for plants to help one another thrive. Join us to learn how to create intimacy, movement, and balance in your garden.