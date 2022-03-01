Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

press release: Join August Ball, founder of Cream City Conservation for a talk addressing diversity and land stewardship needs through the cultivation of inclusive culture and creation of quitable green career and recruitment pipelines. Topics covered in this session could include:

Reflective Leadership

Racial Equity and Environmentalism

Foundations of Internalized Racism

How to attract and retain diversity for your organization

Speaker Bio

After a decade of working in the environmental field, August Marie Ball, a woman of color, and citizen of the world, noticed a theme: Lack of representation of people of color in leadership positions and a lack of knowledge on how to mitigate existing organizational cultures which lead to workforce homogeneity in the first place. August helps environmental and community-based organizations address diversity and land stewardship needs through the cultivation of inclusive culture and creation of equitable green career pipelines. Any organization can increase engagement of traditionally underrepresented populations and build access through her trainings because she helps them identify (and provides tools) for interrupting unconscious bias and disrupting institutional roadblocks.

https://www.creamcityconservation.org/

Training Series

This is part of a winter volunteer training series that is open to park Friends groups, watershed groups and other organizations working to improve and protect Dane County land and water resources. These sessions are free and open to all. Please register in advance for planning purposes. Snacks and beverages will be provided by the Foundation for Dane County Parks. For a full list of trainings in this series, visit our Friends Stewardship and Training Resources webpage.