Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Outdoors: What’s Next?

media release: When it comes to listening to and taking action on the perspectives of underrepresented communities — who are greatly impacted by systematic racism, ableism, and environmental racism — the greater outdoor community has fallen short.

In response, Together Outdoors created the Resource Hub, a powerful online tool to help BIPOC, disabled, LGBTQUIA, and other intersecting communities take ownership of the creation and distribution of resources geared towards making the outdoors accessible for all. Join us at the next Everyone’s Earth lecture to learn more about Together Outdoors and their work.

Speakers

Carolyn Finney, PhD, performer, activist, and storyteller

J. Drew Lanham, PhD, professor of wildlife, Clemson University

Gerry James, coalition lead, Together Outdoors

James Edwards Mills (moderator), community partnerships liaison, Nelson Institute; freelance journalist; independent media producer

The Everyone’s Earth: Conversations on Race and Environment lecture series showcases and promotes voices of color, highlighting the issues at the intersection of diversity and environmental justice and is designed to raise public awareness around issues and opportunities related to diversity and inclusion across the environmental spectrum.

The Nelson Institute is pleased to offer a wide variety of free public programs, lectures, and events, demonstrating our commitment and dedication to the Wisconsin Idea: the principle that education should influence people's lives beyond the boundaries of the classroom.