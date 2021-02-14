ONLINE: Divided We Fall

press release: Due to COVID-19 all Havens Wright Center events will be hosted online on zoom this semester. To attend an event you must register in advance.

A Film Screening Organized by DSA's Labor Working Group and co-sponsored by the Havens Wright Center for Social Justice

In the spring of 2011 Wisconsinites staged one of the largest sustained protests in US history. Tens of thousands of people from around Wisconsin converged on the capitol for almost two weeks to oppose newly elected Governor Scott Walker’s legislation to end collective bargaining for public sector workers.

Divided We Fall explores the internal challenges of the rapidly developing and diverse social movement; where activists shared common goals, but often had conflicting ideas about how to achieve them. Weaving original in-depth interviews with dramatic citizen-produced video and photos, Divided We Fall creates a compelling narrative of the battle to resist an anti-labor and austerity agenda.

Interviewees include graduate teaching assistants, labor leaders, scholars and pundits such as the late Marty Beil (executive director, AFSCME Council 24), Frank Emspak (Workers Independent News), Professor Katherine Cramer (author, The Politics of Resentment) and Matthew Rothschild, long-time editor of the Progressive magazine.