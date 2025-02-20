media release: UW Havens Wright Center for Social Justice Social Cinema series:

Film screening will begin at 6:30 PM with an informal conversation to follow.

This award-winning film provides a detailed look into redlining: what happened, where it came from, who was involved, how it supposedly“ended”, and why the 1968 Fair Housing Act did not actually get rid of redlining or its impact. Told through a combination of expert and personal interviews, Divisible explores how redlining impacted and continues to affect the following topics: white privilege, housing, health, education, economics, the highway system, and the criminal justice system.