× Expand Vimal Konduri Dancers at Diwali Night.

press release: Diwali Night is Indian Graduate Students Association’s biggest annual cultural event – a time where we all come together to celebrate the Indian festive season. It is an evening showcasing the diverse and vibrant culture of India via various dance, music and other stage performances by UW students, faculty, staff and members of the Madison community. Admission is free, and doors open at 4:30 pm.

5-8 pm, Sunday, November 17, Shannon Hall, Memorial Union