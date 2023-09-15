media release: Dixie Longate hails from Mobile, Alabama, where she lives with her three kids: Wynona, Dwayne and Absorbine, Jr. She started selling Tupperware as part of the conditions of her parole back in 2001. Within a few years, she became the top-selling Tupperware representative in the US. When a friend told her she should turn her living room party into a theatrical show, she laughed so hard at the idea, she almost had to put down her drink. ‍ Dixie's Tupperware Party soon opened off-Broadway in 2007 to both raving fans and great reviews. The following year, with plastic bowls in hand, she embarked on a small tour to some theaters in the US. Twelve years later, that tour was still running and had become one of the longest-running off-Broadway tours in American theater history.