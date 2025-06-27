media release: Dixie's Tupperware Party, the hilarious show starring Dixie Longate, which turned Off-Broadway into Tupperware-mania and garnered the prestigious 2008 Drama Desk Award Nomination, rolls into Overture Center with “The Final Season” on Friday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m. in Capitol Theater. Dixie is holding her final season of Tupperware parties—and everything must go! Tickets ($45-$35) for Dixie's Tupperware Party go on sale on Friday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.

Written by Kris Andersson, the production is playing Madison, Wis., as part of a tour that has, so far, logged over 1,700 performances worldwide.

Dixie Longate is the fast-talking, gum chewing, ginger-haired Alabama gal who is bringing your grandma’s Tupperware party into the 21st century. Audiences howl with laughter as Dixie demonstrates the many alternative uses for the iconic plastic kitchen staple. Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, audience participation and a little bit of empowerment and homespun wisdom, Dixie’s Tupperware Party leaves your heart a little bigger and your food a little fresher. The show has ADULT CONTENT.

Produced by Down South LLC and directed by Patrick Richwood, Dixie's Tupperware Party features costumes designed by Miss Longate and lighting designed by Richard Winkler.

Dixie’s Bio:

Dixie Longate hails from Mobile, Alabama, where she lives with her three kids: Wynona, Dwayne and Absorbine, Jr. She started selling Tupperware as part of the conditions of her parole back in 2001. Within a few years, she became the top selling Tupperware representative in the US. When a friend of hers told her she should turn her living room party into a theatrical show, she laughed so hard at the idea, she almost had to put down her drink. Dixie's Tupperware Party soon opened off-Broadway in 2007 to both raving fans and great reviews. The show earned Dixie a Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance. She lost to Laurence Fishburne. Really. Look it up. The following year, with plastic bowls in hand, she embarked on a small tour to some theaters in the US. Twelve years later, that tour was still running and had become one of the longest-running, off-Broadway tours in American theater history. She followed that up in 2014 with her second show, “Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding A Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday),” which was originally produced by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, which Dixie discovered is really hard to say after eight alcoholic Shirley Temples. During the lockdown in 2020, she came up with her first streaming show while refilling her breakfast vodka as she was trying to homeschool her kids. “Dixie's Happy Hour” ran in 26 cities over the first few months of 2021. After 22 months of being forced to be with her kids full-time, which was about the meanest thing anyone has ever done to her by the way, she decided it was time to emerge from the trailer to share all the things that she learned when the world was flipped over and life took a crap on the front lawn with her new show, “Cherry Bombs and Bottle Rockets.” Follow her on social media for more shenanigans and adventures. You can find her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and the Farmer’s Only dating app.

For more information about Dixie's Tupperware Party, visit www.dixiestupperwareparty.com.

Celebrating 20 years in Madison, Wis., OVERTURE CENTER FOR THE ARTS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that features seven state-of-the-art performance spaces and five galleries where national and international touring artists, nine resident companies and hundreds of local artists engage people in nearly 500,000 educational and artistic experiences each year. Overture’s mission is to support and elevate our community’s creative culture, economy and quality of life through the arts. overture.org