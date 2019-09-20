DIY Sign-making
press release: Participate in Global Youth Climate Strike events at Madison Children's Museum
Read our blog for our full statement on the Youth Climate Strike
Activities:
- DIY sign-making (supplies provided), Friday, September 20, 11 a.m.–noon, Rotary Plaza Stage (free)
- View the mini-exhibit My Planet, My Future: Kids Get Active for Climate Justice and learn about kids who are getting involved and making a difference, Community Concourse (free)
- Write to your representatives and make a personal commitment to the environment, Friday, September 20, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Art Studio (free with museum admission)
- Tree Planting, Friday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m.–noon and Saturday, September 21, 10:30 a.m.–noon, Rooftop Ramble (free with museum admission)
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
