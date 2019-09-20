DIY Sign-making

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Participate in Global Youth Climate Strike events at Madison Children's Museum

Read our blog for our full statement on the Youth Climate Strike

Activities:

  • DIY sign-making (supplies provided), Friday, September 20, 11 a.m.–noon, Rotary Plaza Stage (free)
  • View the mini-exhibit My Planet, My Future: Kids Get Active for Climate Justice and learn about kids who are getting involved and making a difference, Community Concourse (free)
  • Write to your representatives and make a personal commitment to the environment, Friday, September 20, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Art Studio (free with museum admission)
  • Tree Planting, Friday, Sept. 20, 11 a.m.–noon and Saturday, September 21, 10:30 a.m.–noon, Rooftop Ramble (free with museum admission)

Info

View Map
Kids & Family
608-256-6445
