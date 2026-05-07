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FPC LIVE PRESENTS

DIZGO & HOT LIKE MARS

Born from attic jam sessions between childhood friends Andrew Pickel and Kevin Hinnefeld, Dizgo’s story began with two guitars, a tape recorder, and a dream – literally. The band’s name came to Hinnefeld in a dream, before their first gig, reflecting the cosmic, boundary-breaking sound they’d soon deliver. Later joined by Jake Evatt on keys/vocals and Justin Clark on drums, the Bloomington-based quartet has since evolved into one of the country’s premiere touring acts.

Critics have called Dizgo “one of the most operative names in the jam band scene” and “Indiana’s psychedelic powerhouse,” blending the adventurous spirit of jamtronica with the deep-pocket pulse of funk, the warmth of soul, explosive guitar, and the kaleidoscopic textures of psychedelic rock. Their live shows are immersive journeys – a dance party and mind-trip rolled into one. Interweaving soulful vocals, analog synths, and searing guitar complete with intricate compositions and extended improvisation. The result is something both danceable and introspective: a dance floor where heads and hearts move in equal measure.

Dizgo’s touring resume reads like a true music lover’s bucket list – standout sets at Peach Music Festival, Summer Camp, Secret Dreams, Domefest and Sonic Bloom, alongside club and amphitheater performances supporting Goose, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, lespecial, Dogs in a Pile, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and more. Their 2024 studio album “Melt” crystallized their ethos: when everything locks in, the band and the fans “melt into one collective unit,” channeling energy between themselves and the crowd in a feedback loop of groove.

From your local venue to the biggest festival stage, Dizgo creates a communal experience – one where genre is merely a suggestion, the band and the fans are a living organism, and every note is a step further down the rabbit hole.