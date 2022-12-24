DJ 4000
Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: DJ 4000 is an emerging DJ in Madison and Milwaukee scene. Starting his journey in 2019, he has found a niche engaging crowds on the mic, getting people to dance when the time calls for it, and his versatility behind the turntables. DJ 4000 has had the opportunity to work in various atmospheres allowing him to feel comfortable playing multiple genres no matter the event.
