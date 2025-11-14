SOLD OUT: DJ B•P•Lar

to

Buy Tickets

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Stay-cation in the tropics! Sip botanically-inspired cocktails and mocktails while groovin' to a variety of music spun by local DJs in Olbrich's Bolz Conservatory! All proceeds benefit the Gardens. $12.

Music style - Openformat, Funk, Hip Hop, Afro House, Deep House, Soul, Downtemple, Bass House, Nu Disco, Techno, R&B, Drum in bass, Breakbeat, Pop

If Cocktails in the Conservatory sells out, Olbrich does not maintain a wait list or reply to inquiries asking if exceptions can be made for additional ticket sales. We appreciate your understanding.

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-246-4550
Buy Tickets
to
Google Calendar - SOLD OUT: DJ B•P•Lar - 2025-11-14 18:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SOLD OUT: DJ B•P•Lar - 2025-11-14 18:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SOLD OUT: DJ B•P•Lar - 2025-11-14 18:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - SOLD OUT: DJ B•P•Lar - 2025-11-14 18:45:00 ical