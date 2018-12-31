DJ Blaise West

press release: Dress UP and get DOWN at DLUX’s New Year’s Eve Bash! Doors open and party starts at 9:30 pm with a premium open bar that goes all night.

NYE Ticket Includes: Premium open bar from 9:30 pm - 2:30 am; Passed hors d'oeuvres at 10:30 pm; Champagne toast at midnight

Beats by Blaise West

Passed hors d'oeuvres include: Oysters rockefeller, truffle fries, caprese skewers, prime rib sliders, bacon wrapped scallops, and cheesecake bites

Premium open bar includes: All draft beers; white, red and sparkling wine; DLUX signature kegged cocktails; all cocktails made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Hendrick's Gin, Jim Beam, Milagro Tequila, Sailor Jerry Rum, Monkey Shoulder, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey (Red Bull is included). Shots and additional liquors not listed are not included in the ticket price, but will be available for purchase.

Guests must be 21+ to attend. All ticket and table purchases are final; NO REFUNDS WILL BE GIVEN. DLUX reserves the right to refuse service and not refund ticket price to any guest that is underage, unable to produce proper identification, or appears to be intoxicated.