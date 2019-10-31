press release: Our 2nd annual Halloween party at the Atwood to benefit Emerson's school lunch program. Last year we raised close to $3,000 lets beat that number!

Bring your gals and ghouls DJ Boozy starts at 8pm. $5 suggested donation at the door. All proceeds will go directly to Emerson Elementary's school lunch program negative balances and future reserve. There will be a haunted house in the basement, costume contest at 11pm, and pick a prize raffle.

If you came to this party last year you know this is something you won't want to miss.

**The nitty gritty :

*Sign up for the costume contest starts at 8pm, winners will be chosen at 11pm

*Raffle prizes provided by many local business and pick a prize raffle will be available until 11pm (winners will be chosen the next day, no need to be present to win) prizes will be posted prior to the event on facebook so stay tuned!

*$5 suggested donation at the door

*Haunted house hosted by Smashroc productions