media release: Urban Triage Fundraiser: Drinks, Food & Beats for a Cause!

Come out for a night of fun, food, and philanthropy! Join us at Madison's for a special Urban Triage fundraiser, where 10% of drink sales will be donated to support Urban Triage’s mission of empowering communities and promoting social justice.

What to Expect:

10% of all drink sales donated to Urban Triage

Delicious food served until midnight

DJ Brook playing the best beats all night long

A vibrant, supportive community coming together for a great cause

Whether you’re sipping on cocktails, enjoying tasty bites, or dancing to the music, your presence helps Urban Triage make a real impact. Bring your friends, enjoy the vibes, and know that every drink you buy brings us one step closer to positive change!

RSVP Now and help spread the word—let’s make this night unforgettable!

https://www.facebook.com/events/1320464429238190