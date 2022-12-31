DJ Charles
Pyramid Event Venue, Lake Mills 117 S. Main St., Lake Mills, Wisconsin 53551
media release: This year we are excited to have DJ Charles, streaming LIVE from Los Angeles, and spinning all the best dance tunes so we can dance our way into the new year! We'll be serving a champagne toast when the ball drops! We are also participating in the FREE SAFE RIDES program offering you free rides to and from participating locations! $5 pay-what-you-can admission.
