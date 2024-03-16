Throw on your green, come to Working Draft Beer Co, and celebrate your Irish heritage. Even if you don't have any!

Working Draft will be partnering up with The Weary Traveler for a day of fun, including:

-- Special release of a WDBC Dry Irish Stout

-- Food from Weary from 1-8pm

-- The Weary Traveler's own Chip will be spinning records

Delicious beer, tasty food, great vibes, and great friends. Sign us up!