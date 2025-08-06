media release: COPA PRESENTS: IndieTuneUp Every 1st Wednesday of the Month

NEXT: AUGUST 6 Featured Band to be announced 6PM Social -7:15 PM Show

DJ Ciggy hosts IndieTuneUp every 1st Wednesday of the month at COPA with Live music & intriguing interviews.

Indietuneup's focus is on helping artists grow through their musical journey in the recording studio, improving mechanics, gear knowledge, touring and contracts. There is no greater feeling than helping an artist along their way and seeing them succeed.

