DJ Ciggy
to
COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713
media release: COPA PRESENTS: IndieTuneUp Every 1st Wednesday of the Month
NEXT: AUGUST 6 Featured Band to be announced 6PM Social -7:15 PM Show
DJ Ciggy hosts IndieTuneUp every 1st Wednesday of the month at COPA with Live music & intriguing interviews.
Indietuneup's focus is on helping artists grow through their musical journey in the recording studio, improving mechanics, gear knowledge, touring and contracts. There is no greater feeling than helping an artist along their way and seeing them succeed.
6PM Social 7:15 PM Show