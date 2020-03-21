press release: $8 - 9 PM - 21+

Elegant and decadent Roman, or fierce and wild barbarian, come and drink ale or wine with us, and celebrate the (almost) Ides of March! Dress in a toga (of any level of authenticity) or tunica, mail or blue paint and ferocity, as you wish! (No actual weapons, please). Exotic barbarians have been procured to entertain the senses, and DJ Cykophuk will fill the dance floor with beats suitable for barbaric revelry. As always, costumes are encouraged but never required.