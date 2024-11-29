DJ Dance Commander

media release: On Black Friday, November 29, join us for the Blackest Friday as Goth Barge makes its epic debut at Crucible in Madison! We're bringing you a night packed with darkwave, industrial, synth pop, post-punk, EBM, and more, all served with a fresh, modern edge.

Whether you're a seasoned night creature or just dipping your boots into the underground, this is your chance to experience the boldest, darkest beats in the Midwest. Expect heavy basslines, atmospheric synths, and a pulse that won’t quit—delivered by DJ Dance Commandr and a special guest DJ.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH, 2024

CRUCIBLE, MADISON

9PM-CLOSE

$5 COVER