DJ Dudley Noon

press release: Cocktails in the Conservatory | 7 - 11 p.m.

Dudley Noon is a Producer & DJ that draws influences from Hip Hop, Electronic Dance Music, Soul, and World Music.

He has worked as A&R for DAMN SON! MUSIC (Record Label/Collective based out of Los Angeles), produces and performs with the group Dense City, has worked as a songwriter/producer with Humble House Studios out of L.A, and currently is working with multiple artists for releases in 2020.

Attendees can expect a blend of timeless tracks mixed with modern palettes to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

All proceeds benefit the Gardens! $8 cash to enter; 21+ only. Bars accept cash or card. Conservatory doors open at 7 p.m.