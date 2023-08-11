DJ Dudley Noon, Tapestry

media release: You can look forward to our Great Taste Pre-Party taking place this Friday, from noon-11 pm! We're creating a covered beer garden space for even more fun and games! Cornhole anyone?!

Tapestry string band kicks things off from 3-5pm, followed by DJ Dudley Noon spinning fresh tunes from 6-10pm!

Central Waters Milwaukee will be in the house all day long featuring four guest taps, and our Great Taste collaboration 'Midwest Pen Pals' Bohmerican Lager! You can also look forward to the short return of 'Klosterade', Working Draft's GABF winning Doppelbock Lager, until its official return next year!

Weary Traveler is once again bringing some yummy and hearty food options to Working Draft both Friday AND Saturday!

And of course, we want to celebrate but also give back! Goodman Community Center is in the midst of their School Backpack Drive! You can participate in our spin the wheel raffle. Pay to Play with $5 and take home something of equal or greater value! Stay tuned for more details: https://www.facebook.com/events/847476100408193/