media release: Working Draft Beer Co. 'Above Ground Pool' Release and Patio Party with Wells Farms!

Patio season is upon us and Working Draft is kicking things off in a big way with our friends from Wells Farms Beef! We'll be releasing two beers, Above Ground Pool' American Light Lager & a new limited bottle release 'Jacuzzi Nights' Wild Rice Wit Grand Cru!

FRIDAY (open Noon-11pm)

'Above Ground Pool' American Light Lager release!

Wells Farms Beef CSA beef mini market from 4-7pm!

DJ Dudley Noon- Playing Tunes from 6-10pm!

SATURDAY (open Noon-11pm)

'Jacuzzi Nights' Wild Rice Wit Grand Cru bottle release!

Wells Farms Beef Cook Out from 12-4pm or sold out.

Special Guest former WDBC Executive Chef, Jon Churan!

PLAY & DONATE

You can pay to play 'Pluck a Duck'! Pay $5 to in fact, pluck a duck for a prize of equal or GREATER value including Working Draft merch, glassware, & beers. And Wells Farms Beef packaged products!

All proceeds will go back to Wells Farms efforts to Beef Up School Lunches program that helps provide high quality, sustainable food options for schools! We'll also be donating a portion of the cook-out sales to their charitable efforts!