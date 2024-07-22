DJ Eric Holmer, UW Marching Band members

media release: Music Mondays 2024: Exploring the intersection of food, faith, and music. Bringing Jesus’ love and grace beyond our wall and to the streets. Free music – Pay what you can food cart – Unlimited fun! Mondays 5:00—7:00 p.m.

July 22 – DJ Eric Holmer (Record Scratchin Reverend!) and The UW Marching Band

Join us for a fun evening featuring two sets of musicians! We’ll dance the evening away with DJ hits and members of the UW Marching Band. Echoes of Camp Randall will blast 5th quarter favorites like “On Wisconsin,” “The ‘Hey’ Song,” “Chicken Dance,” and more from 6:00—6:30 p.m.