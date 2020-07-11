ONLINE: DJ Eurotic

press release: Saturday, July 11

ÜBER BABY!

https://www.twitch.tv/crucible_madison

9PM CST-1AM CST

All the fun of a goth club in the 80s and 90s minus coming home smelling like an ashtray (unless that's your thing-- you do you). DJ Eurotic (Matt of Caustic/Klack/daddybear) and friends (you've met DJ Christmas Penguin, right?) bring you the sex, sleaze, and eeeeevil of the 80s and 90s goth/industrial club scene. Mix yourself a few watered down drinks, gear up, and get ready to dance!