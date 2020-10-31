press release: Crucible presents: This Is Halloween II (Defiant 2020 Edition)

8 pm 21+ Limited outdoor seating at club: $5 at door

also livestreaming on twitch.tv/crucible_madison

We aren't going to let 2020 steal Halloween! We are opening up the parking lot, and presenting a Halloween evening with DJ Eurotic at the helm. We'll have a costume promenade (contest is too tricky this year, alas). Face masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Seating only, no dancing. This will also livestream on our Twitch channel so you can watch from the comfort of home.