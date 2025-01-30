press release: Elevate your happy hour with Muse at MMoCA, where art, music, and mixology converge in an unforgettable experience. Perched above State Street in MMoCA's redesigned Rooftop Lounge, this sophisticated escape offers a multisensory journey where sight, sound, and taste harmonize. Featuring a curated music set and specialty cocktails (by Public Parking) in a dynamic setting, the evening is sure to ignite your imagination, awaken your senses, and spark creativity.

For this special event, we are partnering with DJ Evan Woodward of Strictly Discs. He will be performing a curated music set inspired by the exhibitions on view in the Museum. Listen to how the themes and imagery of Broken Spectre and Bird and Blossom are woven into a contemporary aural experience.

The galleries are open until 9 PM for you to find your own inspiration through the art on view, or you can take in the city from the many vantage points in the architectural marvel of MMoCA’s Icon stairwell.