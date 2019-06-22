DJ Femme Noir
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Dyke Dive Pop-up & Dance w/ DJ Femme Noir
$5 suggested donation for the artist.
Divers mingling hour: 8:30pm.
Music: closer to 9:30-10:00pm.
Fun: all night
*Dyke Dive is a great catchy title, but is not intended to gender its attendees. Dyke Dive is open to all queer people and friends of queers.
