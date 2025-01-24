DJ Flannel Jammies

media release: ABOUT FUNKY FRIDAY: Every Friday night we bring a little funk and soul to the Northside of Madison with some of Madison’s best DJs throwing down classics and rarities from James Brown to Curtis Mayfield, to Prince, Diana Ross…and even some 90s R&B and Hip-Hop for good measure! Come early for Chuck Money’s weekly “Melting Pot” from 5-8pm and stick around to get funky with us on the Northside from 9pm until Midnight. Kitchen always open until 12am!