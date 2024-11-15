media release: Cocktails in the Conservatory | 7 - 11 p.m.

DJ Fuzzy Duck blends his wide-ranging musical interests with his energetic style of mixing to set the right vibe for any occasion. From the most joyous and wild all-night dance floors to blissed-out sunset hangs, he’s sure to set the party off right.

Tickets go on sale November 1.

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind night out while you sip cocktails in the tropical Bolz Conservatory! $12; must be 21+ to enter. All proceeds benefit the Gardens.

Advanced timed tickets required! No tickets at the door