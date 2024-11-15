DJ Fuzzy Duck
to
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Cocktails in the Conservatory | 7 - 11 p.m.
DJ Fuzzy Duck blends his wide-ranging musical interests with his energetic style of mixing to set the right vibe for any occasion. From the most joyous and wild all-night dance floors to blissed-out sunset hangs, he’s sure to set the party off right.
Tickets go on sale November 1.
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind night out while you sip cocktails in the tropical Bolz Conservatory! $12; must be 21+ to enter. All proceeds benefit the Gardens.
Advanced timed tickets required! No tickets at the door
- 1st Time Slot - 6:45 - 8:45 PM (lobby doors open at 6:30 PM)
- 2nd Time Slot - 9-11 PM
- Guests for the 9 PM time slot will be admitted on a first-come, first serve basis, as guests from the first time slot begin exiting the conservatory typically around 8:30 PM
- Arrive anytime during your scheduled time slot
- Guests must exit the conservatory at the conclusion each time slot (8:45 PM & 11PM)
- Wanna stay for the whole event - purchase entry for both time slots
- Bar stations are available both inside the Conservatory and in the Commons (a large room off of the lobby that will house the waiting line if necessary)
- Must be 21 to attend